Stice, Lauren

STICE (VANDERBROEK), Lauren



Dr. Lauren VanderBroek Stice, 33, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on 8/21/22 at her home in Atlanta after a valiant battle with brain cancer.



Lauren was born in Atlanta to Kathy and Mark VanderBroek in 1989. She was a 2007 graduate of Walton High School and attended the University of Georgia in Athens where she achieved the rare "Triple Dawg" status – receiving undergraduate, Masters, and PhD degrees. Lauren practiced as a Clinical Psychologist for Edwards Psychological Associates in Virginia-Highland for six months following her PhD, pre-doctoral internship at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Hospital/Augusta State University and post-doc fellowship at Emory/Grady Hospital.



Lauren was a remarkable combination of brains, beauty, character, and spirit. She was determined with a quiet confidence that helped her take on - and conquer - all of life's challenges. She was equally intelligent, fiercely loyal, practical, personable, sincere, silly, and wise. Lauren particularly loved UGA Football, soccer, all-inclusive resorts, a good bargain, and always stood up against injustice. Her effortless wit and beauty were disarming in a way that always made you feel safe and free to be yourself.



Lauren is survived by her husband, Phillip Stice, daughter, Brooke Amelia Stice, sister, Lindsay VanderBroek, parents, Mark and Kathy VanderBroek, grand-parents, Dave & Barbara VanderBroek and Mary McGillivary. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kyle VanderBroek and grandfather, James McGillivary. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 1st, 1:00-2:00 PM at Buckhead Church. A reception will follow at Southbound restaurant in Chamblee. Arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son -Oglethorpe Hill Chapel (4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta GA 30319). In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made directly to the following brain tumor support organizations: Cancer Commons or the Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research and the NIA Project of Emory's School of Medicine Dept of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science.



