STEWART, Virginia Anne Reidy



Virginia Anne Reidy Stewart, beloved wife of George Garrett Stewart, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020.



She was born October 22, 1940 in the Holywood Parish of County Down, Ireland, daughter of Col. Jerome John and Evelyn May Cottar Reidy. Virginia's abiding childhood memory after the War years was her family sojourn in Malahide, Eire with trips to the seashore nearby. About 1951 she and her family including her older sister Rosaleen moved into the southeastern United states to pursue Mr. Reidy's business venture from Texas to South Carolina, settling eventually in Smyrna, Georgia, where she graduated from Campbell High School. In 1966, after attending the University of Georgia, she went to London for about three years to assist her Uncles Dr. Joseph and William Reidy in the management of their Harley Street clinic. On returning to Smyrna and the Atlanta area she eventually became an administrative assistant to APAC, a division of Ashland Oil Company, from which she retired in 2002. Virginia and her husband George, a retired college librarian and teacher, decided to spend their remaining years in the North Farm community of Alpharetta, Ga. In her later life she enjoyed caring for their home, her pet cats, social gatherings, listening to music, dancing, fine dining, and golf.



This was a lady. Not only in her physical demeanor, lovely appearance and dress, but more importantly in her character. She was a devoted family member and friend, supportive office associate and neighbor; compassionate to the physically and emotionally injured. Those friends who were her intimates believed she had the makings of a comedienne. Throughout her life she was proud of her Irish and English heritage, especially the Reidy family's contribution to the distinguished medical life of Harley Street, London, and also proud of the establishment in 1919 by her maternal grandfather Charles of Cottar's Safaris and Camp in Masai Mari, Kenya.



Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Rosaleen Reidy Magner of Kennesaw, Ga, her brother Michael Courtney Reidy of Haslemere, England; and survived by her husband, her brother-in-law Edward J. Magner of Acworth, Ga, her cousins in the States, Ontario, England and Kenya. Because of Covid-19 services are pending. Burial will be in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park near Marietta, Ga. In lieu of flowers a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association is appreciated.

