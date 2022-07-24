ajc logo
X

Stewart, Robert

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STEWART, Jr., Robert

Robert Earl Stewart Jr., 69, of Avondale Estates, GA, passed unexpectedly July 9, 2022. A memorial service will be held 4 PM, Saturday, August 6, at First Existentialist Congregation of Atlanta. Robert will be deeply missed by his beloved family and friends. All who met him knew him for his outgoing and engaging personality, wide smile, unending desire for learning, love of the outdoors, and devotion to loved ones. Memorials can be made to the First Existentialist Church of Atlanta.

Surviving are his wife, Carol; son, Will (Elizabeth); granddaughter, Grace; mother, Nell Stewart Wetzel; sister, Anita Stewart (Sam Austin); cousins, Steve Campbell (Nan) and Lynda Campbell; stepbrothers, Steve Wetzel (Robin), Glenn Wetzel (Marybeth); other family members; and many dear friends.

To share a memory, please visit the family page at www.asturner.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther' sequel3h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Spotty storms threaten as warm weather persists
8h ago
Tim Kurkjian, Jack Graney honored by Baseball Hall of Fame
6h ago
Verlander 1st 13-game winner, Astros beat Mariners 3-1
6h ago
Verlander 1st 13-game winner, Astros beat Mariners 3-1
6h ago
Five people injured after pickup truck crashes into Ellis Square Saturday evening
3h ago
The Latest
Falcon, George
2h ago
Crane, Betty
2h ago
Boyer, Morris
2h ago
Featured
A medical laboratory technician inactivates suspected monkeypox samples to be PCR tested at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022 ,in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
10h ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top