Stewart, Robert

STEWART, Jr., Robert



Robert Earl Stewart Jr., 69, of Avondale Estates, GA, passed unexpectedly July 9, 2022. A memorial service will be held 4 PM, Saturday, August 6, at First Existentialist Congregation of Atlanta. Robert will be deeply missed by his beloved family and friends. All who met him knew him for his outgoing and engaging personality, wide smile, unending desire for learning, love of the outdoors, and devotion to loved ones. Memorials can be made to the First Existentialist Church of Atlanta.



Surviving are his wife, Carol; son, Will (Elizabeth); granddaughter, Grace; mother, Nell Stewart Wetzel; sister, Anita Stewart (Sam Austin); cousins, Steve Campbell (Nan) and Lynda Campbell; stepbrothers, Steve Wetzel (Robin), Glenn Wetzel (Marybeth); other family members; and many dear friends.



To share a memory, please visit the family page at www.asturner.com.



