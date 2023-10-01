Stewart, Mary Ellen

STEWART (LUTTRELL), Mary Ellen



Mary Ellen Luttrell Stewart, age 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 20, 2023. Born to Charles Ernest Luttrell and Emelyn Forman Luttrell in Gadsden, Alabama, on August 28, 1930, Mary Ellen lived a life devoted to her family and close friends.



Mary Ellen was a world traveler who loved politics, history and anything cat-related. She loved to have what she called 'active discourse' with family and friends regarding current events and issues of the day. Her early education began in Attalla, Alabama schools and continued at Sullins Academy in Bristol, Virginia where she graduated as class valedictorian. She attended the University of Alabama where she met and married her husband, Herbert Stewart of Gadsden, Alabama. At the University of Alabama she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She was a lifelong learner and after raising her five children, she continued her college education at Georgia State University, graduating with honors, in 1980. She lived most of her adult life in Atlanta's Druid Hills.



She is survived by her children: Richard (Mildred) of Nashville, Tennessee, Herb (Sharon) of St. Petersburg, Florida, Charlie (Margaret) of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Dan of Attalla, Alabama; and her daughter, Ellen (Bruce) Bubier of Atlanta, Georgia; as well as eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, and her husband, Herbert Ledyard Stewart; and her brother, Perham Hampton Butler, Jr.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com