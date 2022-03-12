Stewart, Laura

STEWART (HAWKINS), Laura



March 17, 1932 - January 20, 2022



Laura Anne Hawkins Stewart passed away January 20, 2022. Her husband of 22 years, Parks Camp Stewart, predeceased her in 1979.



She was born in Charleston, WV, the first of three daughters born to Chilton Taylor Hawkins and Wyona Moore Hawkins. When her father enlisted in World War II in 1942, they were moved to Atlanta. In 1947, her father's continued military service took the family to Germany and Austria where she spent her 10th and 11th grades while enjoying traveling many European capitals. She graduated from Bass High School, Atlanta in 1950, and she remained active in their alumni activities until her death. She graduated with a BS degree from the University of Georgia, where she was Treasurer and President of Kappa Delta sorority and was a member of Mortar Board and Who's Who in American Colleges.



She worked for the American Red Cross, ISC Corporation, and Phoenix Automation. She sang in the choir of every church she belonged to and at one time sang with the Choral Guild of Atlanta and the North Atlanta Chorus. She was a season ticket patron of the Atlanta Symphony for over 50 years and a season subscriber to the Metropolitan's visits to Atlanta from the mid-50's until they stopped coming to Atlanta.



Her pride and joy were her three sons who survive: Parks Stewart, Jr., Norcross; Chilton Stewart (Lucy), Kingsport, TN; and Carter Stewart (Deborah) Cumming, and four grandchildren: Parks "Camp" Stewart III, Connor Trace Stewart, Emily Keith Stewart, and Madeline Taylor Stewart. Also surviving are two sisters, Marjorie Conner, Hilton Head, SC and Sally Bates, Bainbridge, GA, and cousins Henry L. "Skip" Hawkins (Joyce), Houston, TX; Alex Hawkins (Charlie), Denmark, SC; Jim Hawkins (Cherie), Cleveland, TN, niece Gil Conner, and nephews Troy Conner and Ben (Angela) Robuck and one great niece and great nephew.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to Roswell United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or the charity of your choice are welcomed.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the chapel (located in Building "B") at Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075 with Rev. Bill Floyd and Dr. Gil Watson presiding.

