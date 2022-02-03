STEWART, Larry Jewell



Larry Jewell Stewart, age 78, died on January 27, 2022. He was born on October 8, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Henry E. Stewart, Sr., and Daisy Melson Stewart. He was preceded in death by his two brothers (Henry and Charles), two sisters (Veronica and Jackie), and a daughter (Stacie Renee). Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Brendel Sambrone Stewart, his brother, Herman Stewart, daughters Racquel Luckett (Troy), Rochelle Jones, Alicia McDaniel (Myron), and son Larry Christopher. He is also survived by his grandchildren Gabriel, Shelbe, Joseph III, Jordan, Justin, Riley, Brycen, Alicia, Sierra, and Mackenzie, as well as a multitude of family and friends.



Larry graduated from St. Augustine High School of New Orleans in 1962, where he played drums in their nationally recognized Marching 100 band. He received a full band scholarship to Grambling State University where he majored in Political Science and notably performed with the Grambling State Band at the very first Super Bowl.



In 1966, Larry married his high school sweetheart, Brendel Sambrone Stewart, and began working at Shell Oil in New Orleans. In 1969, he moved his wife and twin daughters to Atlanta, Georgia. He originally worked in accounting at General Motors and later at WSB-TV. In 1971, Larry Stewart started what would become a 31-year career at Delta Air Lines. Larry's infectious personality and strong work ethic made him a well-known and loved -co- worker throughout his career. He was the unofficial Delta recruiter, as he proudly helped several people find jobs at the airline. After a long three-week retirement, Larry Stewart worked at Enterprise for 12 years and later "created" a job for himself at his son L. Chris Stewart's law firm, Stewart Miller Simmons, where he continued to work, even throughout his illness.



A long-time active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End Atlanta since 1972, Larry served in the Men's Action Club, Knights of St. Peter Claver Council 276, Fourth Degree Assembly 43, Finance Council, Parish Board, Usher Ministry, Eucharistic Ministers, and the Men's Choir. Larry Stewart was the godfather of several kids and adults. He also volunteered at Caring for Others, Inc and was an active member of the Association of St. Augustine Alumni Atlanta chapter.



There will be a public viewing Friday, February 4, 2022, from 10 AM -12 PM with the Mass of Christian Burial staring at noon at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 2560 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30022.



Services will be live-streamed, https://youtube.com/user/StAnthonyAtlanta.



