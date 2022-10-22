STEWART, Laddie
Mr. Laddie Stewart of Gainesville, Georgia formerly of Crawfordville, Georgia entered into rest October, 7, 2022. Celebration of Life Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11 am in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Friendship Baptist Church, Crawfordville, Ga. Viewing Tuesday, October, 25, 2022 from 1 to 6 PM, Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com