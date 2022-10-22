ajc logo
X

Stewart, Laddie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STEWART, Laddie

Mr. Laddie Stewart of Gainesville, Georgia formerly of Crawfordville, Georgia entered into rest October, 7, 2022. Celebration of Life Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11 am in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Friendship Baptist Church, Crawfordville, Ga. Viewing Tuesday, October, 25, 2022 from 1 to 6 PM, Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 10 Friday night roundups2h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 wrap: Camden County, Jefferson, Thomasville beat 8-0 opponents
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘He’s a good man, but he screwed up.’ Ex-client testifies at judge’s ethics trial
11h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
4h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
4h ago

Credit: Donovan Thomas

Atlanta leaders begin work to plug gaps left by hospital closure
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Miller, Katherine
Lay, Daniel
Shaw, Lester
2h ago
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
4h ago
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
17h ago
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top