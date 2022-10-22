STEWART, Laddie



Mr. Laddie Stewart of Gainesville, Georgia formerly of Crawfordville, Georgia entered into rest October, 7, 2022. Celebration of Life Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11 am in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Friendship Baptist Church, Crawfordville, Ga. Viewing Tuesday, October, 25, 2022 from 1 to 6 PM, Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



