STEWART, Joan



Joan Kall "Joanie" Stewart passed away on April 15, 2023 at the age of 82. She was a classically trained ballet dancer who performed on and off Broadway and in Atlanta. Ms. Joanie opened the Sandy Springs School of Ballet (1970s) and the Sawnee School of Ballet (1990s). She was the founder and artistic director of the Chattahoochee Dance Theatre and the Sawnee Ballet Theatre. She touched the lives of thousands of students and performers. Born in NYC, she lived in the Atlanta area for over 50 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and mentor.



She is survived by her two sons, Randy and Dan, and their families; her sister, Elene and family; her companion, Bob; and many loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeb; and her parents, Kiky and Evans.



Visitation will be held at Winkenhofer in Kennesaw, on May 21, 2023 at 11 AM, with services following at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Joan Kall Stewart Memorial Scholarship at Sawnee Ballet Theatre: https://www.sawneeballettheatre.org/scholarships.

