Stewart, Jane

STEWART (GANN), Jane



Jane Gann Stewart, 98, of Sandy Springs, died February 1, 2022. She was a native of Atlanta, the daughter of Roscoe Braxton Gann and Sara Kate Freeman. She attended Girls High. After her marriage she lived in Atlanta, Chicago and Springfield, IL, and retired to Deltona, FL. After her husband's death she returned to Atlanta in 1989 and spent the last 10 years at Mount Vernon Towers.



Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband, Col. George A. Stewart and is survived by her sons, George A. Stewart, Jr. (Amy), James G. Stewart (Gail); grandchildren, LTC George A. "Chip" Stewart, III (Sandra), Ashley Owens (Gordon), Elizabeth Guthrie (Garrett); and great-grandchildren, Emily Stewart and George A. "Luka" Stewart, IV.



The family will receive friends Saturday, February 12 with visitation at 10:00 AM and memorial service at 10:30 AM at the Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



