Stewart, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STEWART, James

James Richard Stewart, aged 85, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away January 13, 2023. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Ann Leonard; and his granddaughter, Hannah McKenzie Leonard.

Jim was born on April 4, 1937, in Hapeville, Georgia. He attended Georgia Military Academy. He continued his studies at the Georgia Tech.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ramona Margo Orr Stewart.

Services will be held at the Roswell United Methodist Church chapel, on January 23, at 11:00 AM. The family will be at Tuscany Cafe in Alpharetta after services.

