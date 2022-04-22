ajc logo
X

Stewart, Connie

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STEWART, Connie

Connie Ward Stewart 11/19/1938-4/13/2022, born Oconee County, GA, daughter of Fred Tendal Ward, Elsie Janes Ward. Celebration of Life: April 30, 2pm, The Carter Presidential Center.

Stewart was a lifelong educator, journalist, and campaign strategist, known as a trailblazer for women. A graduate of Athens High, Connie was the first in her family to attend college. With Master's degrees from UGA (Phi Beta Kappa) and later education at Harvard and George Washington Universities, she received the Alumna Achievement Award from UGA School of Journalism in 1996. She also edited the Oconee Enterprise.

Connie worked at WSB-TV, married newscaster Don Stewart, and had one daughter, Sheri Lyn. She taught in Atlanta public schools and was faculty and Dir. of Orientation at UGA where she achieved racial diversity among the student Orientation Leaders. She was even the inspiration for the hit love song Still, as confirmed by country music writer/singer Bill Anderson. At age 23, she was appointed by Gov. Carl Sanders to the GA State Scholarship Commission. She was on Jimmy Carter's gubernatorial campaign teams and he appointed her to the nation's first State Film Commission.

After residing in Tampa with second husband, journalist/educator Emory "Pete" Sasser, Stewart headed to DC, creating the US Dept. of Education on the Carter White House Transition Team, and was Policy Communications Dir. for Education with Asst. Secretary of Education in HEW, Dr. Mary Francis Berry. Stewart became the first female VP in the Big Ten at Michigan State University and Assoc. VP at Emory, and was on the Carter Center Board of Councilors, Bid Committee for the 1996 Olympics, and The Atlanta Project. Throughout her life, she volunteered for numerous non-profits.

Connie's greatest joy remained family and friends. She adored grandsons Tendal Jaret and Royce Carter Mann and their mom, actor/filmmaker Sheri Mann Stewart, all Atlantans, as well as her "third and best" husband Nicholas Vista, and enjoyed traveling with them throughout the US and Europe. Her family is grateful to the staff at Sunrise Decatur for the care they provided during her years with Alzheimer's. In her grandson's words, " …she will continue to live on through the actions and words of everyone she touched, from family and friends to students and co-workers to the countless young women whom she inspired through her barrier-breaking work…".

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are encouraged: The Carter Center; Emory University MLK Scholarship; MSU Student Emergency Assistance Fund. Details may be found on the Lord and Stephens website.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephes.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel

4355 Lexington Road

Athens, GA

30605

https://www.lordandstephens.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
A small plane crashed near the General Mills factory in Covington on Thursday evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No survivors in fiery plane crash near General Mills factory in Covington4h ago
Several children lived in this Loganville home that was set ablaze by one of the siblings Sunday morning, according to police. A 10-year-old girl died in the fire.

Cops: Loganville teen confessed to deputies at church about setting house on fire
6h ago
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process
10h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
10h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
10h ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
9h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Clay, Hattie
1h ago
Shelton, Dexter
1h ago
Featured
Christian Eppinger, 22, who is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer, was granted bond earlier this week. A hearing was held Thursday night to reconsider that bond.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton judge raises bond for suspect accused of shooting officer
4h ago
Stacey Abrams to deliver Spelman College’s commencement address
9h ago
13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top