STEWART (CALLAWAY), Brenda Doris



Brenda Doris Callaway Stewart passed away surrounded with love on Friday September 15, 2023 at Brightmoor Hospice In Griffin, Ga.



She was born to the late Oliver & Marjorie Stewart on February 1, 1954 and was preceded in death by her brother, James Stewart.



Brenda is survived by her husband, Benjamine Callaway; her brother-in-law, Harold Callaway; her daughter, Jeneane Eppinghoff (Eric); her son, Jade Smith (Kate); and her precious grandchildren, Eli, Harmony and Amelea. She is also survived by her niece, Cynthia Demand; and great-nephew, Jeremy. She was fortunate to have an amazing and loving friend, Melody Shepherd for 56 years, who was like a sister. She was loved by those who knew her because of her kind heart and thoughtfulness.



A Celebration Of Life will be held at Kenwood First Baptist Church, 229 Kenwood Road, Fayetteville, GA 30214 on Saturday November 11, 2023 at Noon.



Donations in her honor can be made to Christian City or Brightmoor Hospice.



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