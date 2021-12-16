ajc logo
Steverson, Hayward

STEVERSON, Jr., Dea. Hayward

Celebration of Life Service for Dea. Hayward Steverson, Jr., of East Point, GA, will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM; Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331. Dr. Craig L. Oliver, Pastor. Interment; Westview Cemetery. A public viewing will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

