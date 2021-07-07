ajc logo
X

Steverson, Hayward

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STEVERSON, III, Hayward

Celebration of Life Service for Hayward Steverson, III will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment; Westview Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 2 PM-6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bramlette, Carl
2
Gray, Duncan
3
Lowrance, Richard
4
Miller, Margie
5
Milton, Goldie
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top