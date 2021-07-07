Steverson, Hayward

STEVERSON, III, Hayward



Celebration of Life Service for Hayward Steverson, III will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment; Westview Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 2 PM-6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.



