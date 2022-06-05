Stevenson, Margaret

STEVENSON (GLENDAY), Margaret Mary



Margaret Mary Glenday Stevenson, age 91, died on May 26, 2022. She was born on October 15, 1930, and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She and her late husband, Allan Albert Stevenson, moved to Atlanta in 1963. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church and was involved in numerous ministries until her death. She was a stay-at-home mom, until she went back to nursing school in her 40s. She loved caring for others. Her nursing career spanned over 20 years at Northside Hospital. Survivors include her daughter, Janice Dawson, Hoschton, Georgia; daughter, Karen Stevenson, Oliver Springs, Tennessee; son and daughter-in-law, Allen Albert Stevenson, Jr. and Mary Beth, Coppell, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Bob Mooney, Sautee, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jay Heap, Sharpsburg, Georgia; sister, Patricia Dore, Chicago, Illinois; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church or your favorite charity. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with the funeral mass following at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow in the church hall. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation Service, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

