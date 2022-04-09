STEVENSON, Leonard



Friends and family are mourning the loss of Robert Leonard "Lenny" Stevenson. Lenny passed away from cancer at his home in Flowery Branch on March 30, 2022. He was 68. Born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 12, 1954, Lenny was the firstborn child of Bob and Rae (Kukral) Stevenson. He was big brother to four siblings whom he loved dearly: Phillip, Julie, Karen, and Paul. The family lived in Gary, Indiana, for a number of years before moving to Atlanta in 1969. Lenny attended Briarcliff High School, after which he was proud to serve in both the US Army and the US Navy. He spent many years in the car business, working in sales and management at various metro Atlanta Chevrolet dealerships, including Camp, Maxie Price, Jim Ellis, and Nash. In 2009, Lenny began working in sales at Pace-O-Matic, Inc. and eventually moved into their quality assurance department. No matter where he worked, he made long-lasting friendships. After undergoing a laryngectomy in 2021, he maintained his independence and incredible sense of humor. A prankster at heart, he loved a funny story and a good joke. Lenny was known for many things. Among them were his deep love for family and friends, strong work ethic, compassion for animals of all kinds, and unwavering faith in God. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the kind and attentive caregivers from Synergy HomeCare, the compassionate and knowledgeable professionals and staff at Hospice of NGMC, and the numerous doctors and nurses who were part of Lenny's care team. Profound thanks also go out to everyone at Pace-O-Matic for the amazing outpouring of love, concern, and support shown to Lenny and family. Lenny was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Stevenson, and sister, Karen McGaha. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Burwell); sons, Justin (Bessie), Nick (Kristen), Ryan (Sarah), and Danny; stepson, James Pace; mother, Rae Bentley; brothers, Phillip (Becky) and Paul; sister, Julie (Danny) Satterfield; six beautiful grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

