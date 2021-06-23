STEVENS, Victoria Kimble



Vicky Stevens passed away from cancer surrounded by her family on June 20th at the age of 76.



Vicky was born in Little Fork, Minnesota on May 11th, 1945. She moved to Savannah, Georgia at the age of three with her older sister and her parents, Glenn and Caroline Kimble. Vicky earned her Bachelor of Science at UNC Chapel Hill in 1967. There she met the love of her life and husband of 53 years, Bill Stevens. Bill and Vicky moved to Atlanta shortly after Bill earned his law degree.



Vicky had a keen intellect, a compassionate heart, a lifelong resilience, a caring attention to detail and an unconditional love for her family. She was a private person, which made the love that she shared with those most special to her all the more precious. She loved many family traditions, including Saturday night family dinners, annual family beach trips, and holiday celebrations. She enjoyed reading, baking and cooking for people she cared for, various misadventures with her extended family in North Carolina, organizing pretty much anything, and sending epic care packages to her children over the years.



Her life can best be captured by honoring the relationships she shared with those she is survived by. She and Bill shared an unbreakable bond through the many joys of raising their children together, the challenges of Vicky's struggle with clinical depression, and the intrinsic belief that if they held each other's hearts in care and kindness they could handle anything. Out of their love and dedication came Vicky's proudest accomplishment in life: bringing Amy (Smith) (50), Will (46) and Rob (40) into the world, and caring for them over the last 50 years. She taught them patience, compassion and the importance of supporting each other through life's most difficult times. In more recent years, the subjects of her greatest adoration were her grandchildren: Coleman (Smith) (21), Audrey (Smith) (16), Bennett (9), Leah (7), Milo (5), and Grant (4). Their joy was her joy, their success her success.



In addition to her husband, children and six grandchildren, Vicky is also survived by her son-in-law, Bryce Smith, her daughters-in-law, Danielle and Kelly, her sister and brother-in-law, Christie and Bill Aspegren, her brother-in-law and his wife, Bob and Marty Stevens, her brother-in-law and his wife, Jim and Robin Stevens, and her nieces and nephew.



The family will be holding a private memorial service, and has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to The Link Counseling Center (thelink.org).



