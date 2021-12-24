Stevens, Robert

Hamburger icon
Robert "Bobby" Lee Stevens III, 71, of Suwanee, Georgia passed away on December 20, 2021. Bobby was born in 1950 to Robert L. Stevens Jr. and Ann Chancellor. Bobby grew up in Macon, Georgia and graduated from Georgia College in 1972. He was retired from the State of Georgia, Department of Community Affairs. Bobby was devoted to his work and to his work family. He received the State Government Service Award presented by the Georgia Municipal Association in June 2008. Lori Brown, his wife of 32 years (they met on MARTA) survives him. Please consider a memorial tribute to Bobby to the Shepherd Center, Multiple Sclerosis Program Support. Go to shepherd.org/giving and select Make a Gift.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.




Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

