STEVENS, Mary Davis



Mary Davis Stevens, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and an accomplished pediatric RN, died of complications from dementia the morning of December 26, at age 66. Mary, or "Rea," as much of her family called her, was born on June 21, 1956 in Savannah, Georgia, to Tom and Mary Davis. The middle daughter in a family of five daughters and one son, they spent their early years on St. Simons Island, where Mary attended Catholic grade school and reveled at the beach with her siblings. The family moved to Macon when Mary was 12. There, she met Richard (Dick) Stevens, and they wed when Mary was just 17 and Richard was 18. Mary finished high school early, enrolled in Macon College, and became a registered nurse at age 19.



In 1980 Mary and Dick moved to Decatur, Georgia, where she began work at Egleston Children's Hospital, later to become Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Mary worked at CHOA for 35 years, first in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit and later in the Cardiac Cath Lab. She was exceedingly capable and compassionate, providing empathy and care to critically ill children and their families, and guiding young nurses through their early careers.



Mary is survived by her husband; her daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Stevens Morris and son-in-law Allen; her son, Richard Taylor Stevens and daughter-in-law Soyun; her grandchildren, Thomas, Audrey, Charlie, and Richard II, siblings Kieran (Tippy), Carol (Jim), Patricia, Peggy (Robert), and Tommy (Julie); and many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Mary was deeply involved in her children's lives, variously serving as PTO president, Elizabeth's girl scout troop leader, Taylor's wrestling team mom, and chaperone on countless field trips. She delighted in her children's accomplishments and counseled them through obstacles. She nurtured lifelong friendships with other Decatur parents, and embraced the sense of community that the town fosters so uniquely.



While working at CHOA, Mary studied at Brenau College and received her BSN. She then continued her professional education through graduate-level courses at Georgia State University. She was an avid and expansive reader, and pursued electives at GSU in history, urban design, and a breadth of other subjects. In her capacity as an RN, she presented empirical research to colleagues, and furthered her professional education at medical conferences.



Mary cherished a lifelong love of the beach (and seafood), and enjoyed annual family trips back to St. Simons for decades. She and Dick camped often, touring the US coastlines and National Parks and wilderness areas throughout the US and Canada with their children. They visited France and Italy when Elizabeth studied in Paris, traveled to Korea and throughout the US to visit Taylor during his military assignments and graduate studies, and shared many other adventures in Mexico and the Caribbean. Even as her illness began robbing Mary of her astonishing abilities, she and Dick enjoyed trips to Hawaii, and to Arches and Zion National Parks.



Mary adored her family and her friends. She was a regular visitor to Fernbank and Zoo Atlanta with her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her girlfriends, sharing weekly coffee groups, lunch gatherings, and book clubs.



Mary will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, loving sister, a gifted and dedicated nurse, and a fun, bright, and caring friend with an infectious smile.



A visitation will be held at A. S. Turner and Sons in Decatur on Thursday, January 5, from 6-8 PM. Mary's Funeral will be at Decatur Cemetery on Saturday, January 7, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able donate to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, or to the charity of their choice.



