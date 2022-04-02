Stevens, Lemuel

STEVENS III, Lemuel M.



Lemuel M. ("Pat") Stevens III, 85, passed away peacefully at home in Brevard, North Carolina, on March 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.



Pat was born to the late Margaret Porter and Captain Lemuel M. Stevens Jr., USN, on June 5, 1936. As a "Navy junior," Pat had an itinerant childhood living in such far-flung places as the country of Panama; Monterey, CA; Washington, DC; Midway Island; Pearl Harbor, HI; Key West, FL; Jacksonville, FL; Norfolk, VA; Marietta, GA; Augusta, GA; and finally in Brevard, NC.



Pat graduated from Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii before attending Admiral Farragut Academy in New Jersey. He also attended American and Georgetown Universities. Pat enlisted in the Navy in 1956, serving as a journalist on board the USS Lexington CVA-16, "The Blue Ghost," an Essex class aircraft carrier during the Korean Conflict. He also wrote for the military publication, The Stars and Stripes. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, Pat worked for Lockheed–California as an aircraft parts field service representative in Key West, FL, during the Cuban Missile Crisis before transferring to Lockheed–Georgia as a contracts administrator in Marietta, GA, where he worked on the P3 Orion and C-130 programs. He retired from Lockheed in 1981.



Pat and Loretta were one of the original families at the Powers Ferry Church of Christ in Marietta, GA. Pat served the church as treasurer, teacher, song leader, and deacon for many years. He was an avid reader, storyteller, ukulele player, and true historian. He loved to sing all kinds of songs and especially hymns. He loved being with his family most of all, and deeply enjoyed all of the family pets. Pat was well known for his generosity, and he showed compassion and kindness to any person or living thing he encountered.



Pat is survived by his wife of 59 years, Loretta H. Stevens, and daughters, Kim Stevens Barker and Allena Stevens Harbeck, and son by marriage, Peter Harbeck along with grandchildren Nicholas, Steven, and Katherine Barker, and Augustine John, Michael, Stephen, and Jacob Harbeck; sister, Lynn Stevens and brother by marriage, Dave Lash, and Lennell and Draper Underwood, and nieces and nephews, Vanessa and Cameron Lash; Denise Holder, George and Steven Whitlow; Dralynn and Mark Swick, and Brad and Leah Underwood, and cherished cousin Bill Porter. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joan Stevens Whitlow, and his son, John Patrick Stevens.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 from 2:00–5:00 PM at The Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Columbarium at 1861 Dallas Highway, SW, Marietta, GA 30064.



