STEVENS, Edwin



"Shelton"



Edwin Shelton Stevens, "Shelton", age 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Atlanta, GA, due to complications from a GI bleed.



Shelton was born in Atlanta, GA, on June 14, 1946, to Ed and Jackie Stevens. Shelton was a lifelong Atlantan and proud of that fact. He graduated form Briarcliff High School and the University of Georgia. It was at Briarcliff High School where Shelton met the love of his life, Tena Austin Stevens (married for 53 years). Shelton played third base on the baseball team and Tena kept the scorebook. He still blames her for loosing the batting title his junior year for not knowing how to properly score a sacrifice fly.



After graduating from the University of Georgia, Shelton was in sporting goods and apparel sales business for 20 years - first with Pete Buckley and Co., and later his own company, Southeastern Sport Sales. In 1992 he left the sporting goods business to follow his passion to serve children and families in need. Shelton became the Executive Director of the Scottish Rite Festival, a non-profit organization supporting Scottish Rite Children's Medical Center, which later became Children's Healthcare of Atlanta ("CHOA"). For the next 25 years, until his retirement in 2017, Shelton led the Children's Sports Network for the CHOA Foundation - marrying his love for sports with his passion to serve children.



Shelton was so creative and never let a dream too big get in his way of raising money for CHOA. He forged lifelong relationships and friendships with UGA, GT, Atlanta Falcons, Braves, Hawks, PGA Tour, Musicians, Media - you name it - Shelton knew them and he leveraged those deep relationships to create thousands of unique events and raise millions of dollars annually for CHOA. He so loved his job, his team, and the families that he served. He took such pride in looking out for everyone and was often the first familiar face a family would see when arriving at the hospital in an emergency situation. His work was as much a ministry as it was fundraising. Countless "days off" were spent visiting patients and families, often with friends like John Smoltz going room to room at the hospital signing baseballs and trying to put smiles on the faces of kids.



Shelton had many loves in his life. He was a devoted Christian, loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Clairmont Presbyterian Church. He loved to sing and participated in the Church's praise band. Shelton was an avid reader and always kept a copy of Sir Thomas Carlyle's Sartor Resartus on his bedside table. He loved baseball and coached his boys, and so many others, with an intensity and passion that is impossible to replicate. Murphy Candler Little League and Dunwoody Senior Baseball were home away from home for the Stevens boys growing up - where he coached seven state championship teams and two SE regional championships from 1987-1993. Following retirement in 2017 he reunited with a wonderful group of high school and college friends and played golf two to three times a week - shooting his age of 76 earlier this past year.



A summary of Shelton's life wouldn't be complete without mentioning his love for the University of Georgia. He's the definition of a Damn Good Dawg! He rarely missed a game and for years he would depart straight from the Kentucky game and head down to Ponte Vedra for an important prep week ahead of the annual GA/FL game. He always had the full roster committed to memory and could recall without hesitation every number, player, play and historic event over the last 50+ years. He had so many deep personal relationships with all of the coaches, players and staff at UGA - he truly loved you all! Shelton also took such pleasure in delivering the Governors Cup to the winner of the GA / GT football game every year - thankfully Coach Smart made his job pretty easy here lately!



Shelton was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Jackie Stevens. He is survived by his wife, Tena Stevens; son, Pat Stevens, wife, Kathy; son, Andy Stevens, wife, Melanie; sister, Sally Steele, husband, David Steele. Shelton "Pop" had six grandchildren: Austin (15), Kate (13), Andrew (11), Adeline (15), Lilly (15) and Sarah Jane (13). He so LOVED his grandkids with ALL of his heart and almost never missed an event, party, game or recital. He is also survived by sister in-law, Tricia Sale, husband, Larry; brother in-law, Michael Austin, wife PJ; and seven nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service and celebration of life will be held at 2 PM, (EST) on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Clairmont Presbyterian Church. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.



Clairmont Presbyterian Church



1994 Clairmont Road



Decatur, GA 30033



