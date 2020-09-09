STEVENS, Charles Gregory Age 52, of Braselton, passed September 7, 2020. Service September 12, 11 AM at Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA
30548
Credit: File
STEVENS, Charles Gregory Age 52, of Braselton, passed September 7, 2020. Service September 12, 11 AM at Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA
30548