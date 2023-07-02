Sternberg, Thomas

Obituaries
STERNBERG, Thomas

Thomas (Shlomo) Paul Sternberg's spirit left his body on Monday evening, June 19, 2023, after 86 years of a life of loyalty, love, and generosity. Tom had an infectious eternal optimism and boyish sense of humor – he lived in the present until the moment he drew his last breath. Tom was born in 1937 in Arad, Romania, immigrated to Israel in 1950 and to the United Stated in 1952. He was predeceased by his wife, Jette Ibaek Jakobsen, whom he met while attending Stanford University to receive his M.S in statistics. In 1973, after living in Europe, they settled in Atlanta, Georgia, where they continued to raise their daughter and made lifelong friends. He is survived by his daughter, Maya Raquel Sternberg (Julie Tootle); and brother, Haim (Bonnie) Sternberg; along with his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Memorial donations can be made to Americans for Ben-Gurion University (https://americansforbgu.org/donate/donate-now/) or Books for Africa (https://www.booksforafrica.org/donate.html). A memorial guestbook can be viewed on Dressler's website (https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/guestbook-details/?funeralID=2039). Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

