STERLE, Daniel Scott



The family of Daniel Scott Sterle announce that on Monday, May 3, 2021, Dan passed away unexpectedly in his home in Duluth, GA at the age of 55. Dan was born in Flagstaff, AZ on April 10, 1966, to Joe and Lolly (Serrano) Sterle. Dan ran Platinum Floors as a tile and flooring contractor for many years in the greater Atlanta area, working out of Cherokee County. He was employed with Atlanta Flooring Design at the time of his death. He had a strong work ethic and insisted on quality in his work. Dan leaves his son, Jaxon, as well as his brother Joe Sterle of Holly Springs, GA; three sisters, Bobby Jo Clements of Brookhaven, GA, Mary Beth Carroll of Vista, CA, and Lisa (Jim) Woodside of Orange, CA. He is also survived by four nephews, Jonathan (Jennifer) Clements, Joey Sterle, Joshua Sterle, and Matt Woodside, five nieces, Tess (Greg) Perez, Kim (Kendall) Croot, Jillian (Brent) Rousset, Jessica (Caleb) Davies, and Taly Sterle, five great-nephews, Jackson, Wesley, Reed, Caden, and Connor, and two great-nieces, Chloe and Cadence, as well as by the most loyal Chihuahua ever known to man, Chico. Dan was preceded in death by his parents. Dan's passions included fishing, boating, skeet shooting, grilling, the cooking of great meat dishes, mountain biking, chess, guitar, great music, watching movies, and car shows. Dan would say, to all the world, to all my friends, I love you, I have to leave – these are the last words I will ever speak and they will set me free. Go in love, Dan. We will smile when we think of you. A private memorial service was held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535 was in charge of arrangements.



