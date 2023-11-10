STEPHENS, Robert Blair



Age 88 of Atlanta, GA, was promoted to glory on November 5, 2023.



Born at Piedmont Hospital December 26, 1934, Blair was a true Atlanta native. Although stricken with polio as a young child, Blair never let the resulting damage to his legs impact his "can do" attitude. Growing up, he attended Christ the King, then Marist, subsequently graduating from the Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Upon graduation, Blair pursued and received his Master's in Industrial Engineering from the Virginia Polytechnical Institute. While there, he was introduced to Marie Harter to whom he would marry in 1963 remaining together for 58 years until her promotion in January 2022.



In 1964, Blair and Marie came to Atlanta to begin their life together. Self-employed for much of his professional career, Blair excelled in the sale of various products ranging from heavy timber equipment to plastics to exterior insulated finish systems (EIFS) and single ply roofing membranes. He was also a small commercial real estate property owner, long time member of Northside Independent Methodist Church and life-time member of Ansley Golf Club. In addition, he greatly enjoyed fellowship with his friends of Mariner's Mutual discussing various investment opportunities and strategies.



Blair was a strong Christian, a kind son, brother, cousin, uncle, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Louis Stephens (Bob) and Edna Lockhart Stephens of Atlanta, GA; and his wife, Marie. He is survived by his brother, Charles P. Stephens (Sandy); cousin, Robert Irvin (Lynn) of Atlanta, GA; two daughters and two sons: Kathy Stephens Hightower (Al) of Huntsville, AL, Ann Stephens Youngerman (Danny) of Cumming, GA, Larry Stephens (Debra) of Atlanta and Brian "Tug" Stephens (Jamie) of Iron Station, NC; six grandchildren, Sarah Grace Heidel (James), Chip and Elizabeth Hightower, Ansley Youngerman, Joe and Josh Stephens; five nieces and two nephews.



A memorial service will be held at the Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 at 1:30 PM, Sunday, November 12, 2023. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 PM followed by the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to: The Webb School (www.thewebbschool.com/support-webb/ways-to-give) Paws for Purple Hearts (www.pawsforpurplehearts.org/get-involved/support) Life Impact For Eternity (www.lifeimpactforeternity.org).



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