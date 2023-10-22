STEPHENS, Nancy



Nancy Lawler Stephens, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on October 3, 2023, with her son and daughter at her side.



Nancy was born on January 21, 1932, to Homer D. and Fern Lawler in Kansas City, Missouri. She grew up in Plattsburg, Missouri where Mr. Lawler established a Rexall drugstore and later, a Clinic Pharmacy to serve the community. Nancy attended Plattsburg High School where she was a drum majorette in the marching band, her Senior class's Homecoming Queen and attended Girl's State. Nancy went on to graduate from Stephens College 1952 and later received her degree in Medical Laboratory Technology while training at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. It was during this time that she married her beloved Charles Lee Stephens on January 31, 1955, in a candlelight wedding ceremony at Old Mission Methodist Church in Fairway, Kansas.



Nancy and Chuck resided in Lawrence, Kansas for a brief time and relocated to Independence, Missouri. Nancy and Chuck had two children (Andrew Charles and Stephanie) and she devoted her life to caring for her family. The family relocated to various locations throughout Mr. Stephens' career in Credit Management with Phillips Petroleum Company. Nancy valued staying in touch and never letting the "miles" separate the love she had for her friends and family members.



Among her variety of interests, Nancy always loved horses and was an avid equestrian in her younger years. She treasured capturing family moments both in photography and through her extensive studies of genealogy. Her favorite hobby was outdoor gardening and she kept up a beautiful yard until the age of eighty-eight. A lifetime member of the Methodist church, she devoted herself through leading a children's bell choir, organizing a library, and especially enjoyed events with friends.



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Fern Lawler and her husband, Charles Lee Stephens. Nancy is survived by her son, Andrew Charles Stephens (Silpa Reddy; granddaughter, Gaia Kingsley Stephens); and her daughter, Stephanie Stephens (Rex Hardaway; grandson Christopher Alexander Stephens).



A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, October 29th from 2-4 PM in the main Harvest dining room at Cobblestone of Park Springs. The address is six hundred Spring House Circle, Stone Mountain, GA 30087. All are welcome. The family will have her ashes interred at a later date in a family gravesite in Plattsburg, Missouri.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation or the American Heart Association.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com