Stephens, Mickey

Georgia State Rep. Mickey Stephens, D-Savannah, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 after an extended illness and years of public service in Georgia. Stephens was 77 years old.



Stephens was first elected in 2002. After serving one term through 2004, Stephens returned to hold the seat for House District 165, encompassing much of east Savannah, from January 2009 until his passing.



Edward Stephens, who was born April 4, 1944, served on the House's Health and Human Services Committee, the Insurance Committee, the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee, the Regulated Industries Committee and the Ways and Means Committee in the 2019 and 2020 session.



