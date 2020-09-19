STEPHENS, Margaret Tuck Margaret Tuck Stephens, age 91, of Hoschton, GA passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, William S. "Bill" Stephens, Jr.; her parents, Palmer and Julia Frances Puckett Tuck; brother and sister-in-law, Marcus and Audrey Tuck. Mrs. Stephens is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Smitty and Sandra Stephens, Hoschton; grandsons, Jason Wesley Stephens, East Point, GA and Benjamin Raymond Stephens, Hoschton; step grandchildren, Jan and Greg Stark, Houston, TX, Mona Rainey, Hoschton, Darla Lopez, Hoschton, Angela and Brandon Billing, Athens, TN, Margaret Rainey, Commerce, GA; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Stephens was born in Atlanta, GA. She was retired from the U. S. Forest Service Regional Office in Atlanta after thirty-seven years of Federal Government service. Mrs. Stephens was a participant in the Emory Health Initiative Study programs. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Hoschton, GA and also of Orchard Knob Baptist Church in Atlanta. Mrs. Stephens was a member of AARP North Fulton Association. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Blain Spence officiating. Interment will be at Roseland Park Cemetery in East Point, GA. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 20 at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.





