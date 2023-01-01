STEPHENS, Harold Andrew



Harold Andrew Stephens, 99 years old of Alpharetta, Georgia died December 25, 2022. Harold was born on November 4, 1923 in Birmingham, Alabama. Harold grew up in Alpharetta and Roswell, Georgia. As a young child in a family of tenant farmers, he worked hard alongside his family raising cotton and farming in Alpharetta. When his grandmother in Roswell needed help, he would work small jobs to support her. His first job outside the family at 14 years old was delivering The Grit newspaper while riding a mule in Roswell neighborhoods. Harold graduated from Milton High School in 1940. After high school he attended the NYA School in Chapman Springs where he learned welding. He furthered his welding experience and education at the Glenn L. Marin Bomber Plant in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1940, Harold joined the Marine Corp. He proudly served his country during WWII in the Philippines as a welder on an aircraft. Harold became a staff sergeant in The United States Marines Corp. with many accolades during his training and service. Harold was a devoted husband for 75 years to his wife, Peggy; and a devoted father to his two children, Judy and Mike. Harold served his community. He was active in the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, a councilman for the City of Alpharetta and a Mason. He became an accomplished gardener and orchardist. He loved his apple and peach orchard the most of the 500 trees, located in Dahlonega, Georgia. "The Cabin," as he named the orchard, became the place where family memories grew and abounded. Throughout Harold's life he continued to be devoted and involved in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren through hunting, fishing and farming. He exposed them to invaluable experiences, and taught them how to live a good life and be a good person. Harold was truly in every way the epitome of The Greatest Generation. He lived life fully and shard himself and his accomplishments with everyone around him. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. A graveside service will follow at 1 PM at Liberty Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.



