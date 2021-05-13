ajc logo
X

Stephens, George

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689254-01_0_0000689254-01-1_20210513.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689254-01_0_0000689254-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">STEPHENS, George<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">73, husband, father, grandfather, physician, woodworker, football player, and dog lover died at his home in Chapel Hill, NC, on May 8, 2021.<br/><br/>Nancy Stephens, wife, children Sarah Smith (Chad), Lucas Stephens (Kate Morgan), grandchildren Marlee and Finley grieve his passing and cherish their memories of his life.<br/><br/>The family welcomes condolences at legacy.com and asks that any donations made in George's honor go towards the Democratic Party or to a local animal shelter.<br/><br/>"I know you rider gonna miss me when I'm gone…"</font><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top