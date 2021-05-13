<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689254-01_0_0000689254-01-1_20210513.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689254-01_0_0000689254-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">STEPHENS, George<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">73, husband, father, grandfather, physician, woodworker, football player, and dog lover died at his home in Chapel Hill, NC, on May 8, 2021.<br/><br/>Nancy Stephens, wife, children Sarah Smith (Chad), Lucas Stephens (Kate Morgan), grandchildren Marlee and Finley grieve his passing and cherish their memories of his life.<br/><br/>The family welcomes condolences at legacy.com and asks that any donations made in George's honor go towards the Democratic Party or to a local animal shelter.<br/><br/>"I know you rider gonna miss me when I'm gone…"</font><br/>