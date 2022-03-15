Stephens, Edward

STEPHENS, Sr., Edward



Mr. Edward L. Stephens, Sr., age 74 of Atlanta, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Janice Stephens and his son, Edward Lee Stephens Jr. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Teddy Durden; sons; Corey Stephens, Mark Stephens; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 15 from 3-7 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel (4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA, 30319). Burial will follow on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Crestlawn Cemetery (2000 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318) with Rev. Robert Turnbull, officiating.



