Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Stephens, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STEPHENS, Sr., Edward

Mr. Edward L. Stephens, Sr., age 74 of Atlanta, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Janice Stephens and his son, Edward Lee Stephens Jr. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Teddy Durden; sons; Corey Stephens, Mark Stephens; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 15 from 3-7 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel (4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA, 30319). Burial will follow on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Crestlawn Cemetery (2000 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318) with Rev. Robert Turnbull, officiating.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jennings, Darrius
1h ago
Massell, Sam
1h ago
Mcdaniel, Racine
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top