Stephens, Dorothy

STEPHENS (SAWYER), Dorothy Jewell Dorothy Jewell Sawyer Stephens, age 93 of Stone Mountain, passed away on August 23, 2020. She was born to Horace and Jewell Sawyer on April 15, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Atlanta Girl's High School and attended Georgia State University where she was a member of Delta Lambda Sigma Sorority. Mrs. Stephens was employed by Southern Railway in the Freight Traffic Department for several years. She also worked at Dekalb Medical Center as Assistant Volunteer Coordinator. Dorothy was a woman of great Christian faith and had an attitude of optimism and gratitude. Always willing to listen (and sometimes give advice!), she had many good and life-long friends. Compassion for those struggling in life was one of her enduring qualities, as was her love of hospitality for family and friends. She will be missed by many and treasured by all who knew her. She is now enjoying the best family reunion of all in Heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Perry L. Stephens of Stone Mountain, daughter Carol and her husband Robert H. Brown of Snellville, and son Glenn P. Stephens and his wife Carole of Snellville, former son-in-law Andy Stratton of Hurst, Texas, five grandchildren Michael, Lindsey and David Brown, and Andrew and James Stephens, one great grandchild, Houston Brown, and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by a loving daughter, Lisa Renee Stephens Stratton, sister Doris Sheppard and brother Dr. Horace K. Sawyer, Jr. Visitation will be at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia, on Thursday, August 27, at 11AM followed by a funeral service at 1PM in the chapel. Burial will be at the Indian Creek Cemetery on North Indian Creek Drive in Stone Mountain. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dorothy Jewell Sawyer Stephens to the DeKalb Historical Society for the benefit of the Indian Creek Cemetery. Please send checks to: Capital Directions, 400 Northridge Road, Suite 350, Atlanta, GA 30350. Make checks payable to The DeKalb Historical Society and in the memo space put "In memory of Dorothy Stephens for the Indian Creek Cemetery".

