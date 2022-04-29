Stephens, Betty

ajc logo
2 hours ago

STEPHENS (RAINWATER), Betty Carolyn

Betty Carolyn Rainwater Stephens, age 88 of Alpharetta passed away on April 25, 2022. She was a faithful member of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church for many years. She retired from the Attorney General's Office with the State of Georgia as an accountant. She is survived by her step-daughter, Claudia (Greg) Wrigley and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 2 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the time of service at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors.




