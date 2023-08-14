Stephens, Alice

STEPHENS, Alice Gertrude

Alice Gertrude Stephens, age 83, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Graveside service will be 2 PM, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor David Starr officiating.

Ms. Stephens was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, to Alvin Harvey and Norma Gertrude Lenz and was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She attended grades 1-3 in a one-room country school, grades 4-8 at St. Stephens Lutheran School, and grades 9-12 Beaver Dam High School. Ms. Stephens went to hair styling school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was a retired banking clerk. She married George Hampel and had one son, Jeffrey. They later divorced and moved to the Atlanta area, where she later married Gary Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Roy Stephens; and survived by stepson, Larry Stephens; and brother, Jerold Lenz.

The family will greet friends at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta, 1130 Whitlock Avenue NW, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 12 to 1:30 PM.

Special thanks to caregivers Larry, Penny, and others that stayed by Alice's side.

carmichaelcares.com.




Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Home

1130 Whitlock Avenue

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

