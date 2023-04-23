X

Stephen, Johnson

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Stephen P.

Stephen P. Johnson, 79, of Marietta, GA, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at home on April 3, 2023. Born on April 29, 1943, in Indianapolis, IN, son of Thomas P. and Maxine Johnson and brother, Thomas K. Johnson. Steve graduated from Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis, IN, 1961.

Steve Graduated from Indiana University in 1965. There, he met his beloved wife, Donna. The couple celebrated 57 years of marriage this past February. Steve was a proud and active member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. His son, Brad and grandson, Chad would later follow in his footsteps, also becoming Betas at the University of Georgia. Steve was an Institutional Stock broker at Robinson-Humphrey for twenty years. Strong in their faith, Steve and Donna were active members of Johnson Ferry Church, Marietta, GA. He was a devoted father to his daughter and son and was heavily involved in the lives of his grandchildren.

Steve is survived by his wife, Donna; his son, Brad Johnson, and wife, Gini; their children, Chad and Abby; his daughter, Beth Johnson; as well as his brother, Tom Johnson, and his wife, Donna Lee.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 19, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Johnson Ferry Church in the Chapel, located at 955 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30068.

HM Patterson Canton Hill is honored to serve the Johnson family during this difficult time.

