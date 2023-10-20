STEMBRIDGE, Beulah
Age 96, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 11, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1 PM, Greater Deliverance Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
STEMBRIDGE, Beulah
Age 96, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 11, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1 PM, Greater Deliverance Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral