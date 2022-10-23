ajc logo
Stelljes, Henry

Obituaries
STELLJES, Jr., Henry "Hank"

Henry (Hank) Stelljes Jr. 79 of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on October 4, 2022.

Born in Lake City Florida, to Lillian (nee) Davis and Henry Stelljes Sr.

Hank was "life long" Atlantan.

He is proceeded in death by both parents and survived by his devoted wife of 30years.Montsy;daughter, Suzanne; son, Hank; grandson, Hal; granddaughter: Kate, brother Jim (Bert) Sister-in-law Lissette Alvarez Newmark (Vic), Brother-in-law Carlos Alvarez (Dina), four nieces and nephews, his 3 Beagle Girls and countless, cherished friends.

A true Renaissance man: Passionate Opera aficionado, World traveler Architectural buff, life long poker player, Sports fanatic: (Go Dawgs), Baseball lover. NASCAR rooter

A graduate of Northside High School where he excelled in baseball and at age 12 he represented USA at the HAVA-LANTA GAMES and medaled, All State and earning him a Baseball scholarship to University of Georgia. There he was a 4-year letterman All SEC Conference Senior MVP, Recipient of the: UGA John O West Award, Most Valuable Senior Athlete.

Hank's greatest joys were his family; his legion of cherished friends, his pups, seeking out the next greatest BBQ joint (no matter where or how remote) hundreds of hours listening to Civil War history books, Religiously listening to Larry Munson Saturday afternoon announce and cheer on The Dawgs.

En lieu of flowers the family requests that you contribute to American Heart Association, University of Georgia Baseball Foundation American Humane Society.




