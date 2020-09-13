Stella, Feagle

FEAGLE (BURKE), Stella Margaret Stella Burke Feagle, of Smoke Rise, GA, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 88 years old. In keeping with Stella's wishes there will not be a funeral service, a private graveside service will be held for family at the Decatur Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Decatur YMCA, 1100 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, GA 30030, in memory of Stella Burke Feagle. Stella was born April 1, 1932 to Albert Carswell Burke, Sr., and Elizabeth Goldsmith Burke, the fourth of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years Marvin Coats Feagle, and her five brothers and sisters, Albert Carswell Burke, Jr., Patricia Ann Kaplan, David McNair Burke, Peter Goldsmith Burke, and Beverly Virginia Burke. She grew up in Atlanta Georgia and graduated from Druid Hills High school. She attended the University of Georgia, Atlanta division and graduated from the Harrison-Draughon School of Business. She worked for Emory University for 31 years, her last 21 years there, she worked in Cannon Chapel and the School of Religious Life. Through extraordinary imagination and a creative spirit, she was able to visualize improvements and carryout those ideas and was an inspiration to those she worked with. She is survived by her son, James Marvin Feagle (Karen), daughters, Teresa Ann Libbey and Adrienne Elizabeth-Lucille Feagle Schwartz (Karl), grandchildren, Damien Valenti (Emily), Southwood Smith Tison, IV, Cristiana Valenti, Chelsea Feagle, Joseph Feagle, Stella Lavonne Feagle and one great-grandchild, Oliver Valenti. She is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.



