ajc logo
X

Steinwart, Roland

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STEINWART, Roland

Roland Steinwart, 91, of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Roland was born in Cincinnati, OH, to Erwin and Virginia Steinwart. Roland's only sibling, Bruce, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Horner Steinwart; and his four children, Todd Steinwart of Carrboro, NC; Jennifer Graham and her husband Brendan, Melbourne, Australia; David Steinwart, Marietta, GA; and Katherine Shillinglaw, Novato, CA. He leaves behind adored grandchildren, Zackery; Madison; and Annie. Roland graduated Withrow High School in Cincinnati, attended the University of Cincinnati where he was a Sigma Chi. He joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served in Kentucky. Following his military service, he entered General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) and graduated with a B.S. in business administration. He enjoyed an outstanding 36-year career with Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors. Following retirement, he pursued a second career at Crown Automotive in Greensboro, NC, where he was vice president of marketing. He was a volunteer tutor at local elementary schools. In his spare time, he pursued decorative painting of furniture and building furniture. He was a student of history, politics, and the stock market and passed this knowledge along to his grandchildren. Recently, Roland participated in the gleaner program through Cross of Life Lutheran Church in Roswell. A service will be conducted at Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum, Cincinnati, Ohio, where he will be inurned in the family plot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army or Wounded Warriors.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Georgia’s Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery; more injury updates from Kirby Smart9h ago
Georgia’s Dell McGee breaks down Bulldogs’ talent at running back
Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez has manager Pineda’s confidence
2h ago
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
2h ago
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
2h ago
Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya's close election
11m ago
The Latest
Fields, Martha
2h ago
Gunnells, Joel
2h ago
Housworth, Emory
2h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top