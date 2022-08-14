STEINWART, Roland



Roland Steinwart, 91, of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Roland was born in Cincinnati, OH, to Erwin and Virginia Steinwart. Roland's only sibling, Bruce, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Horner Steinwart; and his four children, Todd Steinwart of Carrboro, NC; Jennifer Graham and her husband Brendan, Melbourne, Australia; David Steinwart, Marietta, GA; and Katherine Shillinglaw, Novato, CA. He leaves behind adored grandchildren, Zackery; Madison; and Annie. Roland graduated Withrow High School in Cincinnati, attended the University of Cincinnati where he was a Sigma Chi. He joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served in Kentucky. Following his military service, he entered General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) and graduated with a B.S. in business administration. He enjoyed an outstanding 36-year career with Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors. Following retirement, he pursued a second career at Crown Automotive in Greensboro, NC, where he was vice president of marketing. He was a volunteer tutor at local elementary schools. In his spare time, he pursued decorative painting of furniture and building furniture. He was a student of history, politics, and the stock market and passed this knowledge along to his grandchildren. Recently, Roland participated in the gleaner program through Cross of Life Lutheran Church in Roswell. A service will be conducted at Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum, Cincinnati, Ohio, where he will be inurned in the family plot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army or Wounded Warriors.



