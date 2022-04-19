STEINER, Elaine M.



Elaine M. Steiner, 81, died April 12, 2022 after fighting Alzheimer's for several years with grace, dignity and strength. Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Margaret Halverson, and her brother, Jerry Halverson. Survived by her daughter, Dana, of Atlanta; son Brad of Minnesota; sister-in-law Phyllis Halverson and niece Marie Lange (Scott), all of Minnesota.



Elaine worked for Honeywell very early in her career and was also a Weight Watchers and SmokEnders leader in the 1970s in Minneapolis. She also worked for Office Mates 5/ Staff One, Pitney Bowes, Tonka Corporation, Unocal, and at Macy's corporate office for 16 years until her retirement.



A heartfelt thank you to the numerous kind and compassionate caregivers who assisted Dana in her mother's care, including the Trimark staff at Campbell Stone Buckhead, the personal care staff at Campbell Stone North in Sandy Springs, and the staff at Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease. Love and thank you also to Mary Ann and Joe Tichenor for their friendship and support.



Private arrangements are pending.



