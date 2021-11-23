STEINBERG, Fran



Fran Steinberg, 86, of Atlanta died on November 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jeffrey David Steinberg. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law Debra (Debby) and Joseph Berger and Jody Steinberg and Roy Wagner; granddaughters: Dana Berger Kirschner (Josh Kirschner); Danielle Wagner and Roni Wagner, plus numerous rescued grand-dogs. She is also survived by a host of friends who were like family. Special thanks to Weg Wolde, Nadine Barrett, and Hortensia Morales for the incredible love and care that they provided. Much appreciation to Orchard at Brookhaven and Agape Hospice. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM, November 24 at Greenwood Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of the United States www.humanesociety.org or The Temple Atlanta https://www.the-temple.org/. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

