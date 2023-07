STEGALL, Richard Gonzales



Richard Gonzales Stegall, 63, of East Point, GA, transitioned peacefully with loved ones nearby on July 16, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Elsie Stegall; mother, Lena Stegall; children, Richard Lamar and Requel Chena Stegall; granddaughter, Laniyah Stegall; brother, Philo Thompson; sister, Tammy Stegall; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



