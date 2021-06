In Loving Memory



Sandy L. Steele



December 28, 1943 -



June 7, 2006



This day is remembered



and quietly kept.



No words are needed,



We shall never forget.



For those we love



don't go away.



They still walk beside



us every day.



Unseen and unheard, but always near.



You are so loved, so missed, and so very dear.



In thought and in memory your voice we still hear.



It's so hard to believe you've been gone fifteen years.