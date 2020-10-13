STEELE, Patricia J. Patricia J. Steele, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2020. She passed quietly with her family at her side. Pat was born September 21, 1943 in Plainfield, New Jersey and was predeceased by parents Catherine and Frank Phillips. Pat is survived by her husband, David, her children, Jennifer Kumnick (Chris), Michael Lee (Amy) and Susan Fettig, her stepsons, David Steele, Bruce Steele and Chris Steele (Julie), her grandchildren, Nora Hanley, Connor and Reagan, her dear cousins, Sharon Pfluger, Pamela Kizman, Bob Phillips, and her beloved Maltese dog, Poppy. Pat grew up on the North Jersey shore where she enjoyed watersports and tennis. After marrying Thomas Lee and having her children, her primary focus was her family. She was a wonderful mother and she made her children's sports and activities her top priority. Whether coaching their soccer teams, getting them out of bed for swim practice or driving Susan all over the city to play tennis, she was the force that made it happen. In 1989, she met and married David Steele. Dave and Pat spent the next 27 years living between California and Oregon depending on Dave's work assignment. They then moved to Roswell, Georgia in 2017 to be close to her children and grandchildren. She spent countless hours at Jennifer's pool eating dinner, socializing and watching her grandchildren swim and play. She continued the tradition of driver and took her grandchildren many places across the city for swim, baseball or whatever was needed to fill the gap. Pat lived an extraordinary life on her own terms. She had a great love of travel and she and Dave took Jennifer and Susan on many adventures, introducing them to Hawaii, taking Jennifer and Chris on a barge cruise in the South of France and her most recent trip with her family to Rosemary Beach for Christmas. Dave will treasure his time with Pat exploring the wonders of the Western US and many foreign countries from Australia to Greece. She also enjoyed reading, puzzles, fine dining and a nightly backgammon set with Dave. She was witty, quick with a joke and famous for her full-on belly laughs. She met and made friends wherever she went and was typically on a first name basis with servers, bartenders and owners at the restaurants she and Dave frequented. Visitation and rosary will be Wednesday, October 14 at Northside Chapel, Roswell, GA 6 PM - 8 PM. An outdoor funeral service will be at 10 AM, Thursday, October 15, at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Donations in her memory can be made to Southern Comfort Maltese Rescue (http://www.scmradoption.com/index.htm). Throughout her life, Pat was always a happy person full of life and willing to help any person or animal she knew or met. Grab a glass of Pouilly Fuisse or Chardonnay, put on your favorite Andrea Bocelli song and have some belly laughs with family and friends in honor of Pat. We will miss her tremendously, but we are all better for having her in our lives. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia 30075. 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.

