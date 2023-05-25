STEELE, Hans



Hans Alexander "Butch" Steele, 83 years old, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 of natural causes. Butch was born on November 7, 1939 to Emmett Holmes Steele and Anna Belle Coker Steele in Atlanta, Georgia. After Butch graduated from Bass High School in 1957, he went on to study at the University of Georgia. Butch met Patricia Alyne Bradley at the University of Georgia and the two were married on August 17, 1962. Butch and Patty went on to have four sons: Bradley Holmes Steele, Hans David Steele, Mark Richard Steele, and James Matthew Steele. Butch's greatest pride and joy was his family. After graduating with a degree in Music Education, Butch served as Band Director at Bass High School and then Northside High School, training up young people toward excellence in music, a job which he loved deeply. Butch was all about serving God and celebrating his family. Over the years, Butch loved nothing more than engaging with his children, whether it be family vacations, coaching baseball, or traveling cross country to attend special college events. Butch was also very devoted to the family's local church, volunteering regularly and playing drums for times of worship. Butch was predeceased by both of his parents; his brothers, Emmett Steele Jr., Richard Steele; and his sister, Beverly Jones. Butch is survived by his wife, Patty; his sisters, Connie Miller and Jackie Galloway; his sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Ann Steele, David and Laura Steele, Mark and Kaysie Steele, and Matt and Emily Steele; as well as sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He loved them all with his whole heart. Services will be held at the Sandy Springs Chapel on 136 Mount Vernon Hwy in Sandy Springs, Georgia on Friday May 26, 2023. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a service at 2:00 PM.





