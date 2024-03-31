Steele, Frank

STEELE, Franklin Ray



Frank Steele, age 74, passed away on March 13, 2024, after a short hospital stay. Frank was born on April 16, 1949, in Miami, OK. Frank's musical focus was evidenced early on. When he was 16, his father purchased a moped for him, however, Frank traded it for a piano. He and his brother spent hours in the garage playing the piano and singing. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Music Education degree. After teaching in several cities in Florida, Alabama and Georgia, Frank claimed Atlanta as his forever home in 1992. He provided piano instruction at Cooper Music in Atlanta while also performing with several local theater groups such Southern Discomfort (a musical comedy troupe), Onstage Atlanta, and Theater Decatur (Neighborhood Playhouse). As Choral Music Director at Collins Hill and Peachtree Ridge High Schools, Frank participated in the production of several musicals such as Pippin, Nunsence, Blood Brothers, and Godspell. Over the years, Frank was organist and choir director at several local churches, including Grant Park Aldersgate UMC and St. Paul UMC. Over the past few years, Frank was affiliated with Kirkwood UCC and pastor, Susannah Davis. Frank loved collecting cookbooks, ceramic frogs, plants, and, of course, Barbara Streisand music. Frank enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings, inviting everyone without family in the area to join his family of friends. In more recent years, he was limited by several serious strokes and had resided in personal care homes. He found solace as he continued to play his keyboard, clarinet, and a guitar presented to him by his brother, Ed. Expressing appreciation daily for his caregiver, Ms. Dionne, and the care and support from many friends, especially acting guardian, Glenn Eckman, Cliff Dix, Rita Csonka, Jan Winfield, and Leslie Truman. Frank never met a stranger and brought joy to all through his music. Frank is survived by his brother, Ed Steele (Kathy); two nieces; a nephew; and many friends. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at Café Lily in Decatur on April 14, 2024. For more information, contact Leslie at kansasheart@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kirkwood UCC, 100 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30317, (Kirkwooducc.com) or Lifeline Animal Project (lifelineanimal.org).



