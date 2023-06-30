STEELE, Carolyn



Carolyn Dunn Steele passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. James Gee Dunn Jr.; her mother, Alice Singletary Dunn; and her sister, Elizabeth Dunn Morgan. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Paul G. Steele; her daughters, Cheryl Wright (Michael Wright), Sabrina Johnson (Dan Johnson); her grandchildren, Jimmy Verdream, Chrissy Verdream, Michael Verdream and Gabriella Williamson; and her sister, Margaret Dunn.



Carolyn was born on March 28, 1944 in Washington D.C. After her father completed his service with the US Navy at the end of WWII, she and her parents moved to Opp, AL where she lived until graduating from Opp High School in 1962. She then continued her education at Stephens College and completed it at Auburn University, receiving a B.S. Degree in Microbiology.



After graduating she began a very distinguished career with the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, GA. After moving to Tampa, FL she continued her work at Tampa General Hospital.



Flying was a passion of Carolyn's and while she was obtaining her instrument pilots license she met her husband to be Paul Steele, who was her flight instructor. In 1972 Carolyn was awarded the Amelia Earhart Achievement Medal by North Georgia Chapter of the 99's, the international organization of licensed women pilots.



Carolyn had an extraordinary way of making life-long friends and always going above and beyond to stay connected. She was the "spark" in all her circle of friends. She touched so many people's lives and will be missed by all.



If you would like, please make a donation to a charity of your choosing in Carolyn's memory.



The organizations can notify Margaret Dunn at 102 Windy Hollow Lane, Lakemont, GA 30552.



