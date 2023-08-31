STEED, Annie



Celebration of Life Service for Annie Mae Jackson Steed will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Family and friends please assemble in the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. On Friday, Burial will be held at 10:30 AM at Restlawn Memory Gardens in LaGrange, GA. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.





