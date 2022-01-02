STEED, Annette



Funeral services for Mrs. Annette Steed of Atlanta will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 1:00PM at the Cascade Chapel, with burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by: daughter Ms. Sharonne Steed, granddaughter Ms. Jayda Steed, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will take place Monday, January 3, from 1:00PM until 6:00PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW Atlanta 404-349-3000. Live streaming available at www.MBFH.com



