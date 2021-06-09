STECOVICH, Bob



Bob Stecovich, age 78 of Suwanee, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Bob was a devoted husband who adored his wife, Linda, through 53 fulfilling years of marriage. He was a proud father of 2 sons, Mark and Andrew, and an even prouder grandfather to Jonathan, Abbey, Carissa, and Karen. Bob, who was an avid runner for most of his life, ran over 25 Peachtree Road races. Bob had many lifelong friendships, many of which were forged during Bob and Linda's time living in the legendary Edgemoor North neighborhood. The Edgemoor North group are still some of Bob & Linda's closest friends, and some of their most treasured memories. Bob spent his retirement doting on his wife, and spoiling his grandkids. He's been to countless kid birthday parties, recitals, and ball games, and logged countless hours in McDonald's Playlands and hosted many sleepovers. Bob loved traveling with his wife; an Alaskan cruise and a condo in Key West ranked near the top of their favorites. But mostly, Bob was the backbone of his family-constant, strong, loyal, and unwavering in his support and love. He was absolutely one of a kind. His was a life well and fully lived, and he will be sorely missed by his beloved wife of 53 years, and his family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM during the visitation and welcomes them to join a Memorial Service at 2 PM in the chapel at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046,



770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.



